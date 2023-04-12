Champions Together to wrap up season, prepare leadership for next school year

CT president Eva Glazier writes an email to send to CT members. Glazier said she is working through details for next year’s leadership team.

Champions Together (CT) will begin planning for next year as their largest fundraising event, Mr. Carmel, comes to an end. Sarah Mysogland, CT co-president and senior, said the leadership team is in the process of nominating leaders for the upcoming year.

“For the leadership team, we talk through who worked best together and who would be most valued as some of the seniors transition out,” she said. “We’ll have one last meeting to celebrate this year and then we’re going to nominate students and talk to teachers about who will be the best (for the upcoming year).”

According to Eva Glazier, CT co-president and senior, said CT has passed their “busy season” and has been working on membership and leadership for next year.

“There’s an application (you can fill out) if you’re in CT this year then you can apply (to be a part of the leadership team),” she said. “Then based on who applies and their criterias we choose the leadership team.”

Glazier also said she has taken away many memories and skills from being a part of the leadership team.

“I’m going to miss bonding with everyone and seeing (all) the relationships that are built,” she said. “You get really close with the people in Mr. Carmel and all of the athletes and committee (members). I’m going to miss it a lot next year.”

CT sponsor Joe Stuelpe said he defers all decisions to the leadership team. By Asini Jayarapu





