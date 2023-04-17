Varsity women’s tennis prepares for away match against Guerin Catholic April 18

Varsity women’s tennis players discuss strategies and help motivate one another before competing. Senior and player Alexa Lewis said she helps to lead the team and bring them closer together.

The varsity women’s tennis competes for their fourth match of the season on April 18 against Guerin Catholic. Player and senior Aexa Lewis said even though they lost their first match the team still has a positive mindset.

“Our first match, we played the top team from Kentucky, and we lost, so that was kind of hard, having a loss, our first match, but I think we’re just going to try and overcome it and be undefeated in Indiana,” Lewis said.

Additionally, player and freshman Garbrielle (Gabby) Hall said she is excited for this season as matches help bond the team and she is excited to build new friendships and help support her teammates this season.

“(I help my teammates by) pumping them up. Tennis is really big on how mentally tough you are. So I would say the biggest thing is lifting your teammates up, encouraging them,” Hall said.

Assistant Coach Jennifer Drudge said her job as a coach is to prepare her team for their matches and make sure they feel confident when playing. She said the coaches are still developing the final varsity line up.

“My biggest challenge as a coach is we have a lot of really really good tennis players and there is not a lot of separation between our top kids and our low (junior varisty) kids. (We try) to put line ups together that are fair to kids and give them the opportunity to play different positions,” Drudge said.

Hall said she looks up to her coaches and they help her get in the right headspace.

“One of the things my coach really emphasizes on is the things you can and can’t control. And one of the things I can control is having a good attitude, and that really helps me perform better,” Hall said.