Counseling Center to prepare for senior graduation

Senior Samantha Grief looks at this school’s graduation requirements on April 18, 2023. Grief said she has not completed all of her graduation requirements yet.

The counseling center will prepare for senior graduation. According to counselor Casey Danubio, counselors are checking seniors’ graduation requirements and grades.

Danubio said, “We are working with students and teachers to make sure they are doing what they can to pass their graduation requirements. We are also sending letters home to parents so they are aware.”

“I still have to pass my economics class, W131 class and etymology (to finish all of my graduation requirements,” Grief said.

Additionally, Danubio said seniors who do not meet their graduation requirements will not be able to receive their diplomas.

“They don’t receive their diploma until (the graduation requirements) are (met). They can walk in graduation if they are within two credits, but they will need to do summer school or come back next year.”