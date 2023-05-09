Counseling Center to prepare for senior graduation

The counseling center will prepare for senior graduation. According to counselor Casey Danubio, counselors are checking seniors’ graduation requirements and grades.
Danubio said, “We are working with students and teachers to make sure they are doing what they can to pass their graduation requirements. We are also sending letters home to parents so they are aware.”
Senior Samantha Grief said she has not completed all of her graduation requirements.
“I still have to pass my economics class, W131 class and etymology (to finish all of my graduation requirements,” Grief said.
Additionally, Danubio said seniors who do not meet their graduation requirements will not be able to receive their diplomas.
“They don’t receive their diploma until (the graduation requirements) are (met). They can walk in graduation if they are within two credits, but they will need to do summer school or come back next year.”
0
Related Posts:
- Counseling Center to continue scheduling for juniors The counseling center is continuing scheduling for juniors for the 2023-2024 school year. Counselor Casey Danubio said counselors will be finishing their meetings with juniors. Danubio said, “Counselors are currently meeting with each of their juniors to put in course…
- Students, media specialist debate banning books in schools Senior Shannon Larkey said she was reading a book for her English class when the teacher asked students to pass the book to the front of the classroom. Larkey said, “We were reading Homegoing last year in English. It follows…
- Counseling Center to finalize course requests by March 1 The counseling center is finalizing all course requests of sophomores and juniors for the 2023-2024 school year. Counselor Casey Danubio said the deadline to change course requests is March 1. Danubio said, “All sophomores and juniors have until March 1…
- Students, CCRC counselors explore premise of part-time jobs for students, finding pros, cons Junior Sam Hankins works at Flix Brewhouse, a theater and restaurant. He said the experience of working at a part-time job has helped him in other areas. “I run people's food, I make drinks sometimes and I clean the theaters.…
- Students, assistant principal respond to new anti-LGBTQ legislation Deadnaming is the act of referring to someone by the name they no longer use, and if junior Ren Olson had to come out as transgender again today, he said there would be a possibility he would choose to keep…
- Students, teacher weigh positives, negatives of high school relationships Junior Will Strines sat in his honors chemistry class last year taking notes until a girl caught his eye. He said she seemed cool, so he started getting to know her over Snapchat. Little did Strines know, taking notes wouldn’t…