Gender and Sexuality Alliance aims to create safe space for all students

Avery Carlisle
September 6, 2023
Members of Gender and Sexuality Alliance play a game during the first meeting on Aug. 31. GSA sponsor Page Deddens said, “Our members have done a great job of reaching out to the community and just continuing the success that we started a couple years ago. We meet every other Thursday in room E211.”

As the new school year starts, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) sponsor Page Deddens says the main goal of the club this year is to help everyone at this school feel included.

“I think the main goal is just to foster community in a safe place here at Carmel High School and to educate those who come to our meetings about the history of LGBTQ+ struggles,” she said.

GSA president Caitlyn Mount says the club has helped them gain a community and feel more comfortable at this school.

They said, “(GSA has) given me a lot of leadership experience and more confidence in my ability to lead and talk to people. It’s just been a really fun opportunity to meet people.”

Deddens said the only real changes to the GSA this year are who is running it.

“We do have a new president, (Mount), as our former president graduated last year. (Mount) has been a part of this really since the beginning,” she said. “So we have a new president and a new vice president, Max Dorsch.”

As president, Mount said they have a variety of responsibilities to keep the club running smoothly.

“I organize meetings, come up with ideas for them, design and post on social media and lead the meetings.

Deddens said she is excited to see how this year will go.

“Our members have done a great job of reaching out to the community and just continuing the success that we started a couple years ago,” she said. “We meet every other Thursday in room E211 and everyone is welcome.”

GSA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmel.gsa/?utm_medium=copy_link

