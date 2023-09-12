Your source for CHS news

Superintendent Michael Beresford looks at the district’s website for information about the operating referendum on Sept. 6. Beresford said he encourages people to stay informed about the referendum. Beresford said, If you read the question that is on the ballot, it would make you think that we’re increasing taxes (by) 28% or something like that. The question is really misleading. So, if you’re not an informed voter and you read that question, you would (vote ‘No’).”
Carmel Clay School to Focus on Operating Referendum for Election in November
Foods symbolize the meaning of Rosh Hashanah
Senior David Racovan competed in the Indiana State Competition in Anderson last year. Racovan said the team has great potential and is thrilled to lead the team.
STEM competition clubs prepare for the upcoming year, host callout meetings in August, September
Green Action Club prepares for the school year
A5 members listen to the presentation prepared by A5 officers at the callout meeting on Aug. 25. Haider said their next meeting will be held on Sept. 29 and will be centered around the Mid-Autumn Festival.
A5 to Prepare Homecoming Booth and Host Mid-Autumn Festival Meeting
Family and Consumer Science department to host Hamilton County Health Board guest speaker

DECA to host stock market, event selection workshops on Sept. 13, 19 and 21

Helena Wang
September 12, 2023
DECA+executive+team+hosts+their+callout+meeting+on+Aug.+23%2C+2023%2C+at+CHS.+Arya+Patel%2C+DECA+paper+head+and+junior%2C+said+the+team+is+building+connections+with+members+and+providing+a+support+system+for+them.
DECA executive team hosts their callout meeting on Aug. 23, 2023, at CHS. Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior, said the team is building connections with members and providing a support system for them.

DECA will host a series of workshops during SSRT on Sept. 13, 19 and 21. On Sept. 13, DECA will host a stock market game workshop; on Sept. 19 and 21, DECA will host event selection workshops, according to Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior.

“On Sept. 13, we have a workshop being hosted by our vice president of competition and our stock market game head,” Patel said. “It’s basically a workshop to help people to get a gist of what the stock market game is. On Sept. 19 and 21, we have an event selection workshop to help any new members or returning members figure out what they want to do for their event this year. So we’re just trying to work on building connections with people in DECA and providing a really good support system for them.”

DECA sponsor Goodman recommended new members to attend the workshops.

Goodman said, “If you’ve never been in DECA and you don’t understand the events, it’s a little overwhelming because there’s a lot of different events. Our head of competition is setting up workshops just to help people by coaching them towards specific events based on their skills and interests.”

1

