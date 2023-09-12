DECA to host stock market, event selection workshops on Sept. 13, 19 and 21

DECA will host a series of workshops during SSRT on Sept. 13, 19 and 21. On Sept. 13, DECA will host a stock market game workshop; on Sept. 19 and 21, DECA will host event selection workshops, according to Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior.

“On Sept. 13, we have a workshop being hosted by our vice president of competition and our stock market game head,” Patel said. “It’s basically a workshop to help people to get a gist of what the stock market game is. On Sept. 19 and 21, we have an event selection workshop to help any new members or returning members figure out what they want to do for their event this year. So we’re just trying to work on building connections with people in DECA and providing a really good support system for them.”

DECA sponsor Goodman recommended new members to attend the workshops.

Goodman said, “If you’ve never been in DECA and you don’t understand the events, it’s a little overwhelming because there’s a lot of different events. Our head of competition is setting up workshops just to help people by coaching them towards specific events based on their skills and interests.”