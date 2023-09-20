Your source for CHS news

Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Lacrosse coach dies in car accident on Aug. 22

Sophomore Kaitlyn Ho scans her school ID to purchase a snack on September 19, 2023. CHS continues to add more options in both snacks and school lunches as students such as Ho say they want more variation.
Student, cafeteria manager reflect on changes in school lunches
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy
Q&A with Meghan Wilson, CCS dietician and head of composting program
Q&A with Meghan Wilson, CCS dietician and head of composting program
Math Club begins to prepare for upcoming competitions

New Vegan Meals Graphic

Megan Xia
September 20, 2023

2

  • Student, cafeteria manager reflect on changes in school lunches Recent adjustments to school lunches, including more options for people with dietary preferences or restrictions, have been positive adjustments for most students. According to CHS Cafeteria Manager Geneaster Ortiz, there are many lunch options for students to choose from and…
  • Greyhound Connections begin SSRT visits to new students Greyhound Connections kick off the new year by beginning SSRT visits to help welcome new students to Carmel High School. According to senior and co-president Christopher Foote, Greyhound Connections is currently focusing on building relationships with new students and helping…
  • Carmel High School updates reassessment policy Ahead of the 2023-2024 school year, this school has made changes to its reassessment policy. Most notably, the new reassessment policy allows for retake opportunities for test grades below an A- (90%, the designated “mastery score”), and retake scores will…
