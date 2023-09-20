New Vegan Meals Graphic

Student, cafeteria manager reflect on changes in school lunches Recent adjustments to school lunches, including more options for people with dietary preferences or restrictions, have been positive adjustments for most students. According to CHS Cafeteria Manager Geneaster Ortiz, there are many lunch options for students to choose from and…

Greyhound Connections begin SSRT visits to new students Greyhound Connections kick off the new year by beginning SSRT visits to help welcome new students to Carmel High School. According to senior and co-president Christopher Foote, Greyhound Connections is currently focusing on building relationships with new students and helping…