Carmel women’s soccer prepares for game against Westfield

Sophomore Maddy Recker chases after the soccer ball during a game against North Central on Sept. 11. CHS won the away match 8-0.

The Carmel varsity women’s soccer team prepares for its game on Monday Sept. 25 against Westfield.

Lucy Floyd, senior and center back, said the team is excited for its last game of the regular season.

“The fact that it’s senior night will bring a fun and bittersweet end to the season.” Floyd said.

Maddy Recker, sophomore and center back, said the team has done rigorous training, which she believes will give Carmel the edge.

“We’ve done tons of preparation for Westfield,” Recker said. “It’s going to be a very physical game but I feel like we’re going to pull out with a win.”

Although she is confident in her team’s ability, Recker thinks she and her team can still improve.

“I hope our team gets to improve on our corner kicks and free kicks since we have practiced a lot of those,” Recker said. “I also personally hope to get better at my communication with the team.”

Although Recker said she and the team could still improve, coach Frank Dixon said the team has the potential to win the State championship.

“This team is unique, like every team I have coached,” Dixon said via email. “(The team has) potential to win the State title and are within one game of finishing the season undefeated.”

Floyd said that while the team hopes to perform well against Westfield, the team has already started to look ahead to the postseason.

“(We’re) mostly just excited for the tournament season to start,” Floyd said. By Ryan Sharp

