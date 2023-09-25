Carmel women’s soccer prepares for game against Westfield

Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

4
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in Beats
Swayam Patankar, Key Club member and junior, fills out the Key Club code of conduct form. Patankar said that his favorite part about Key Club is giving back to the community
Key Club prepares for school year
Comedy Sportz to begin regular practices, prepare for competitions
More in Fall Sports
The women’s cross-country team runs against many other schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said practices are paying off as he sees improvement within the team.
Women’s cross-country team to compete at Culver Invitational on Sept. 23
Varsity Football prepares for home game on Sept. 15 against Lawrence North
Varsity Football prepares for home game on Sept. 15 against Lawrence North
More in SPORTS
Rocky Li, tennis player and junior, plays in the match against Guerin Catholic. Coach Brunette said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late October.
Men’s tennis to compete against Fishers on Sept. 12
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)
Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

Carmel women’s soccer prepares for game against Westfield

Ryan Sharp
September 25, 2023
Sophomore+Maddy+Recker+chases+after+the+soccer+ball+during+a+game+against+North+Central+on+Sept.+11.+CHS+won+the+away+match+8-0.+%0A
Sophomore Maddy Recker chases after the soccer ball during a game against North Central on Sept. 11. CHS won the away match 8-0.

The Carmel varsity women’s soccer team prepares for its game on Monday Sept. 25 against Westfield.

Lucy Floyd, senior and center back, said the team is excited for its last game of the regular season.

“The fact that it’s senior night will bring a fun and bittersweet end to the season.” Floyd said.

Maddy Recker, sophomore and center back, said the team has done rigorous training, which she believes will give Carmel the edge.

“We’ve done tons of preparation for Westfield,” Recker said. “It’s going to be a very physical game but I feel like we’re going to pull out with a win.” 

Although she is confident in her team’s ability, Recker thinks she and her team can still improve.

“I hope our team gets to improve on our corner kicks and free kicks since we have practiced a lot of those,” Recker said. “I also personally hope to get better at my communication with the team.”

Although Recker said she and the team could still improve, coach Frank Dixon said the team has the potential to win the State championship.

“This team is unique, like every team I have coached,” Dixon said via email. “(The team has) potential to win the State title and are within one game of finishing the season undefeated.”

Floyd said that while the team hopes to perform well against Westfield, the team has already started to look ahead to the postseason.

“(We’re) mostly just excited for the tournament season to start,” Floyd said. By Ryan Sharp

 

For more information click here

 

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *