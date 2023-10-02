Varsity women’s soccer prepares for Sectionals

Lucy Floyd, center back and senior, walks onto the field during the game against Brownsburg on Aug. 10. Floyd said the members of the team have improved since their preseason match.

Women’s varsity soccer begins the Sectionals on Oct. 2 against Idianapolis Crispus Attucks.

Maddie Recker, center back and sophomore, said the team has prepared extensively for the Sectionals.

“This is a big time for our team,” Recker said. “We have done a lot of fitness, small-sided games, and lots of set plays to get prepared for our upcoming games.”

Lucy Floyd, center back and senior, said the team has used this week to rest from the stressful games at the end of the regular season.

“We’ve used this past week to both recover from the final few games of the regular season and to continue conditioning for the hopeful week of games ahead of us,” Floyd said.

According to Max Preps, CHS is Number-one in the Sectionals. Floyd said the team is excited to try to live up to its ranking.

“We’re all super excited for any game we get,” Floyd said. “Since it’s single elimination, any team we get the chance to play is another game to be excited for.”

Head Coach Frank Dixon said the team members go into every game not expecting much so that they are not surprised.

“Expectations can get teams in trouble so we try to play every team the same,” Dixon said via email. “Other teams will all play their best against us, we will try to return the favor.”

Even though the team is nervous heading into the tournament, Floyd said the team does a great job at coming together during tournaments.

“I believe that one of our best strengths is coming together during tournament time. The coaches do a really good job at instilling the idea of tradition into each player,” Floyd said. “They (the coaches) help us come together as a family when we need it the most.” By Ryan Sharp

