Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Taylor Zhuang, member of Camerata Orchestra and sophomore, practices fall concert music. According to Zhuang, the orchestras have been working up to the concert all semester.
Carmel Orchestras to perform on Oct. 3 at CHS auditorium
Swayam Patankar, Key Club member and junior, fills out the Key Club code of conduct form. Patankar said that his favorite part about Key Club is giving back to the community
Key Club prepares for school year
Model U.N. draws to a close
Green Action Club to meet, celebrate accomplishments, consider volunteer opportunities on April 18
Jodie Yoshitomi (left), Jennifer Hu (middle), Allison Shen (right) make elephant toothpaste for the Chemistry Club booth during the Homecoming pep rally on Sept. 22. Hu said, “Chemistry Club is a really fun club, we do lots of experiments and its a great experience.”
Chemistry Club to do their annual ice-cream experiment on Oct. 2
Comedy Sportz to begin regular practices, prepare for competitions

October 2023 News Briefs

Helena Wang
October 4, 2023
Grace Guo
