Opposing column: New Marvel movies are better than old ones

New Marvel movies are better than old ones

In a world full of Marvel comics and movies, the debate between the superiority of “new” Marvel and “old” Marvel often comes up. With the nostalgia brought by the classic comics and movies, it’s not uncommon for fans to defend their belief that the earlier Marvel era was significantly better than the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, the argument that the “new” Marvel is superior is backed by the simple idea that as time progresses and beliefs change, comics and movies should adapt and evolve to cater to the latest thinking of the audience.

While the classic Marvel stories laid the foundation for the modern comic book and movie industry, the newer iterations of these stories have both refined and expanded on those foundations. One of the most recognizable aspects of new Marvel is its consistent commitment to diversity and representation. The world has constantly been changing in regard to inclusivity, and the stories and movies we all love have successfully reflected that change. The inclusion of characters like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Pavitr Prabhakar into the MCU show the new Marvel’s dedication to creating a more inclusive and relatable universe. Not only this, but new Marvel movies also introduce LGBTQ+ characters to the MCU. Valkyrie, for example, is the first queer superhero in the MCU. These characters not only introduce a new concept into the MCU but also offer an opportunity for a broader audience to see themselves as superheroes.

Alongside increased diversity, new Marvel movies set themselves apart by providing viewers with superior plot development. In the past, the storylines have been extremely entertaining; however, in recent years, storytelling techniques have evolved significantly. Modern Marvel films often focus on character development and complex concepts, introducing the idea of the multiverse and creating relatable heroes and complex villains. Creating more complex characters ultimately creates more complex relationships among characters. The MCU has been incorporating parent-child relationships that are much more complex than those in the older movies. The various relationships that are introduced in new Marvel movies are more relatable to many people. These aspects of new Marvel films make the plots of the movies more engaging and emotionally resonant to the audience. Another factor is the interconnected nature of the MCU. New Marvel movies tend to have a cohesive and carefully planned storyline that spans multiple movies. This keeps audience members engaged by creating a level of curiosity and anticipation for the upcoming movie.

Overall, new Marvel movies provide confidence for a wider range of audiences, specializing in diversity, a more engaging plot and more complex characters. New Marvel movies create a sense of creativity for the audience and allow people to enjoy feel-good cinema. Even though old Marvel may bring nostalgia, Marvel continues to develop, adapting to society’s changing standards. At the end of the day, all old things started out new.