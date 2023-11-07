Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

4
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in JUST A MINUTE
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Rising Above
More in Top Story
New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests
New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023

Striking Out

Avery Carlisle, Caitlin Follman, Roman Gralak, Caroline Just, Keira Kress, Helena Wang, and Ryan Zhang
November 7, 2023
0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *