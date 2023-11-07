Striking Out

Postcards from MUSE: Adventures of a Not-so-Adventurous National Park Visitor Hi guys! My name is Grace, one of the 2023-2024 MUSE editors! The following two weeks I’ll be going to the Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and I’ll be trying to take you along with me to get…

Q&A with Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich, discussing fall break length Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich Why has the school board decided to extend fall break to a week long? Coming off of COVID, the district engaged with a school calendar committee. Previously, the district and the community had not been interested…