Principal Tim Phares works behind his desk. The school’s administration is currently preparing for the 2024-2025 school year. Phares said it was “hard to comprehend that we’re already talking about a new school year.”
Administration introduces new courses next school year
Coquettes to start season, unique pressure on juniors
German Club to create event for German exchange students
Students in Festival Orchestra help each other rehearse during SSRT. Festival Orchestra will travel to Ball State on Nov. 4 for a performance and workshop.
Festival Orchestra to perform at Ball State University on Nov. 4

Mock Trial members meet in teams to prepare for competition

Isaac Hsu
November 8, 2023
Mock+Trial+President+Rebecca+Lee+reads+the+trial+contents+in+club+room+F102.+The+meeting+on+Nov.+1+covered+case+roles+and+team+collaboration.
Ayaan Nadeem
Mock Trial President Rebecca Lee reads the trial contents in club room F102. The meeting on Nov. 1 covered case roles and team collaboration.

Mock Trial met on Nov. 1 after school to discuss future competition plans and will continue to meet on gold days.

Rebecca Lee, Mock Trial president and senior, said teams have begun to go over the new Mock Trial case.

“Now that we have selected who will be on each team, each of these teams will meet together to practice and learn about this year’s case, which is Toomey Vs Alameda,” Lee said. “Since we have finally selected who is going to be what role, today we’re going to be training the witnesses. For the next few weeks we will probably just keep practicing it with each team separately and learning more about the case.”

Robert Browning, Mock Trial sponsor and business teacher, said the case is about a man who seems to have gotten restless leg syndrome from a drug.

“The case just came out on a Friday last week but now we have three teams, so we are just going to dive into it, learn what the laws are, what evidence we can object to, strategizing and continuing to learn what everyone’s roles are,” Browning said. “So I’m not sure why they want high schoolers to play 97 year old guys, but Toomey just loves to eat all sorts of things and got heartburn from it. So there’s this drug that’s supposed to help his stomach, but it gave him restless leg syndrome and the question is if the manufacturers are at fault or not.”

Browning said the team has gotten a good start on the case and is looking forward to competitions in the next semester.

“Although it’s all very preliminary right now, we’ve got a better start than ever because we had earlier tryouts. Now we just have to keep practicing, and the competition starts the second Wednesday after winter break,” he said.

0

