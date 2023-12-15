Spotify Wrapped Q&A

Senior Pragathi Arunkumar

How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life?

I use it every day, like in the car, at school or in between. I use it all the time; it’s always either in my Airpods, or whatever I’m doing, I’m always using it.

Do you think your Spotify Wrapped represents your listening activity accurately? Was it what you expected?

I think it was actually really bad; I was embarrassed to show it to anyone. I think a part of that is also that it wasn’t recording my data in the weeks before (it came out), so it was all songs I hadn’t listened to in months. I don’t know, it was just really weird.

Who was your top artist?

Conan Gray.

What was your top song?

“Family Line” by Conan Gray.

Sophomore Ismail Kheri

How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life?

In my daily life, I feel that spotify has a large effect. When I am walking in the hallways, or even at home studying, I usually put on some music or even like a podcast. I think it’s just a good way to distract yourself if you don’t want to be in a loud area.

Do you think your Spotify Wrapped represents your listening activity accurately? Was it what you expected?

I think it does reflect my music taste accurately, all my top artists were pretty much what I listen to on the daily.

Who was your top artist?

AESPA.

What was your top song?

“Song About Me” by TV Girl.

Junior Ava Luo

How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life?

I listen to it every day, on the bus ride, in between periods and walking home.

Do you think your Spotify Wrapped represents your listening activity accurately? Was it what you expected?

In the middle of the year over the summer, I actually ended up switching music platforms so my Wrapped was kind of off, but it was still kinda expected.

Who was your top artist?

Seventeen

What was your top song?

“World” by Seventeen.

Sophomore Avner Cohen

How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life?

I use it every day. It has a big impact on my life; I use it a lot.

Do you think your Spotify Wrapped represents your listening activity accurately? Was it what you expected?

I don’t want to admit it, but probably.

Who was your top artist?

The Weeknd.

What was your top song?

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift.

Junior Maxwell Gootee

How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life?

Spotify is a pillar of my life. Without music, I would not be able to focus and I would have a lot more issues. Music from Spotify motivates me to get (stuff) done.

Do you think your Spotify Wrapped represents your listening activity accurately? Was it what you expected?

There was one thing that was really, really off; there was this one K-Pop song by Enhypen on there that was my number one (song), despite the fact that I don’t listen to them at all. Other than that, though, I think everything else was pretty expected.

Who was your top artist?

AJR.

What was your top song?

“Bang!” by AJR.

Freshman Emma Kim

How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life?

It plays a pretty big role in my life because I like listening to music when I’m going on walks or studying, so it just kind of plays in the background all the time.

Do you think your Spotify Wrapped represents your listening activity accurately? Was it what you expected?

To be honest, not really. I thought I listened to other songs that didn’t even show up, but I think that has to do a lot with the fact that most of the songs that came up were songs I listened to in January and none that I listened to in fall.

Who was your top artist?

The Smiths

What was your top song?

“The Night We Met” by Lord Huron.