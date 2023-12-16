Review: Tate McRae’s sophomore album “THINK LATER” shows modest improvement, doesn’t display musical identity [MUSE]

With the much-anticipated sophomore album, “THINK LATER,” Tate McRae is venturing into new musical territories. Has this expansion fully showcased her talents? I would say yes, but there’s still a lack of elements that truly highlight her abilities to the fullest.

First of all, McRae exhibits an improved vocal range as she hits each note quite well. Her distinctive voice easily resonates with a broad audience and is easily recognizable. However, some drawbacks hinder McRae from reaching her utmost potential in her songwriting. She relies heavily on traits prevalent in today’s radio-friendly pop music demographic. Although it is evident she has incorporated new styles not present in her debut album “I Used to Think I Could Fly,” what stands out musically on this album that distinguishes her in the crowded pop landscape? The originality or aesthetic that could elevate her as a pop star is somewhat lacking, even though the production of her songs has a clean quality.

Another concern is McRae’s songwriting. While her lyrics are portrayed smartly, most revolve around conventional themes like troubled relationships and drama within friendships. The execution lacks moments that stand out, making it difficult for her narratives to truly captivate the audience like other artists, such as Olivia Rodrigo. McRae’s identity is not distinct compared to Rodrigo’s real-life love triangle narrative that propelled her career.

While McRae has found virality through her single “Greedy,” which has dominated Spotify charts and become a sensation on TikTok, I am more excited for her to discover her own musical identity. Nevertheless, navigating the challenge of finding one’s musical identity amid today’s diverse talents is undoubtedly complex and challenging.

