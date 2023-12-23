  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.’s
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
As TikTok increasingly allows small artists to go viral over small sound clips, musicians should work to make sure the entire song is up to par
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Arabic to be added to course offerings next year, students, department head, weigh in on decision
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Spotify Wrapped Q&A
Opposing column: The new Hunger Games movies have better development
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: “Grey’s Anatomy” is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: Tate McRae’s sophomore album “THINK LATER” shows modest improvement, doesn’t display musical identity [MUSE]
Review: “The Other Zoey” really should have been a Christmas movie [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie accurately captures the essence of the real show because of the fans [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Spotify Wrapped Q&A

Ivy Zhen
December 23, 2023
Caroline Just

Rotten Tomatoes is a system measuring movies and TV ratings with either a “fresh” red tomato representing positive critic ratings of 60% or above, or the iconic “rotten” green splash icon representing the opposite end of the spectrum.

On the other hand, a full bucket of popcorn indicates a positive audience rating of 60% or above, while a tipped over bucket of popcorn shows that a particular film does not meet the goal. 

IB Film teacher Grant Steckbeck said he acknowledges the disparities between the two scores. 

“The critics’ jobs are to, in theory, have a more educated opinion about film and be able to articulate that opinion,” Steckbeck said. 

Still, senior Olivia Jones said she tends to concur with the audience ratings.

“I’ve seen movies where only 30% of critics enjoyed the movie, while 80% of the audience loved it,” Jones said. “It’s generally a good movie if it’s doing well with the audience.” 

Steckbeck said the Rotten Tomatoes system, or the “Tomatometer”, as the website calls it, doesn’t affect his perspective on movies. 

“There are plenty of movies on Rotten Tomatoes that have terrible, terrible scores that I find to be fun,” Steckbeck said. “I can look at it objectively and say it’s not a great movie, but I like it.”

Although the scores can be misleading, students still use them to form their own opinions on media.  

Junior Leanna Romero, who said he looks at the Rotten Tomatoes score when the public has varying opinions on a certain film, said she agrees with Steckbeck’s viewpoint.  

“I’ll look at the audience score, and I’ll think about the film,” Romero said. “Sometimes

it makes sense why [a film] was rated so low, or sometimes a film shouldn’t have been rated low at all.”

In general, using any quantitative scoring system to measure the subjective accurately may be a difficult task. 

“This goes for pretty much everything, but not everyone’s subjective opinion is going to be the same,” Steckbeck said. 

Steckbeck gave the “Transformers” movies as examples of inconsistencies within Rotten Tomatoes’ ratings, with a 57% critic rating and an 85% audience rating. 

“Generally people like giant robots,” Steckbeck said. “But critics will look at the movie and say that there are just inherent flaws within the movies.”

However, the opposite end of the spectrum exists as well, which is seen in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with a whopping 93% critic score and a somewhat lower audience score at 84%. 

“In this case it’s because the critics see subtle things in film that are usually lost when it comes to the audience score,” Steckbeck said. “It comes down to if someone is just watching the film versus if someone is analyzing the film.”

Jones and Romero, after taking the IB Film course, both said their newly gained knowledge has had an impact on their perspectives of movies. 

“Now I see all these camera shots and specific technical things–I feel like a movie critic,” Romero said. “It’s kind of hard to not look at all of the themes and everything that is inherent within the film.”

While the Tomatometer is an invaluable statistic for media rating, Jones said he believes it’s important to acknowledge the echo chambers that public opinions create and use to influence individual perspectives. 

“I think it’s just important to realize that sometimes the audience themselves won’t be completely truthful in their ratings,” Jones said. “Forming your own individual opinion should come before hopping on the bandwagon of the Rotten Tomato scores.”

