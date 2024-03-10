ComedySportz reflects on Feb. 22 match, looks forward to next match on March 20

The ComedySportz team participated in an away match against Lebanon High School on Feb. 22. Although the team competed well, they did not win. According to ComedySportz sponsor, Grant Steckbeck, the team generally does not generally win away games, as the outcome of the matches are determined by the audience.

Steckbeck said, “Ultimately, ComedySportz matches are not about winning or losing. It is about putting on a good show, that’s the beauty of it. It’s about making the audience laugh and just having a really good time watching the show.” Steckbeck added that oftentimes points are arbitrarily given by the judges on a whim. He said, “I’ve actually seen judges give audience members points even though they aren’t competing. So it isn’t really a competition, it’s more of a performance.”

Although the team did not win the match against Lebanon, it is anticipating another fun away match at Noblesville on March 20. According to co-captain Sophia Malerbi, the entire team had fun at the Feb. 22 match, and it is expected to continue to enjoy the upcoming matches.

Malerbi said, “The next match is a little while away, so we are just going to continue to practice regularly every other Monday. We have been working on getting better at ‘gimmick’ games and just what to do when you don’t really know what to do.”

According to Steckbeck, “I really enjoy ComedySportz matches, it is so fun to see the kids I’ve worked with really get the opportunity to shine. It’s also super funny.” By Riva Jain