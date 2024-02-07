ComedySportz to participate in first home match of the semester on Feb. 13

The first ComedySportz match will be held on Feb. 13 in the studio theater at this school. The dates of the other matches have been finalized as well. The members of ComedySportz continue to practice regularly on Mondays in anticipation for this match.

According to ComedySportz sponsor Grant Steckbeck, the game has two halves and there are four games in total that are played. Steckbeck says the outcomes of the matches are ultimately decided by the audience.

Steckbeck says: “We hope to be the best version of ourselves we can be. At the end of the day, there is not much competition, just telling some fun jokes and giving a good show to the audience.”

According to Sophia Malerbi, co-captain and senior, most of the team is excited. Malerbi says that the general consensus of the team is that they are nervous yet still hopeful and excited for their first matches of the season.

Malerbi says: “A personal goal for me is to just have fun and make a lot of good memories this season because it’s my last one and I’m good friends with everyone on the team so it’s kind of my last hurrah with ComedySportz.”

Ultimately, the team is prepared for the upcoming season. The team is excited for their second semestern matches, Malerbi says about a usual ComedySportz match, “Usually the audience is full of family and friends just there to have a laugh and support their school so it’s a very uplifting and supportive atmosphere which helps get the players comfortable.” By Riva Jain