ComedySportz prepares for next match on March 20

The ComedySportz team prepares for their next match at Noblesville High School on March 20. The team continues to practice regularly on most Mondays in preparation for their upcoming matches. According to ComedySportz sponsor Grant Steckbeck, they continue to practice pun games, gimmick games, and focus on making matches interesting for the audience.

Steckbeck said, “As long as we make sure we are acting well, it doesn’t matter if the team makes mistakes or stumbles. Sometimes mistakes can make the match a lot more entertaining. For example, one of our freshmen ran out of ideas, and so she just threw her hands in the air and started screaming. It was a really funny moment for me and the audience.”

According to co-captain and senior Sophia Malerbi, the atmosphere of a ComedySportz match is relaxed and fun.

Malerbi said, “I definitely recommend going to a match. It isn’t just for the people competing, it’s such a fun experience for everyone in the audience. So, if you can come out, I think it is an experience that you should have.” By Riva Jain