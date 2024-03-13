Rising Stars members plan upcoming Theater Day at elementary and middle schools

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
“The Academy” selection process is biased, should be improved
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods aren’t starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Jennys Journey club members pose for a picture on Feb. 22. They created cards to send to the cancer wing of the Indiana University Health Hospital. (Submitted Photo: Riley Alderman)
Club Spotlight: Jenny’s Journey
Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich writes down notes about upcoming job fairs on Feb. 1. Oestreich said the Northside Teacher Recruitment Fair will be held on March 13 at the Noblesville Schools Community Center.
Carmel Clay Schools to host second teacher recruitment fair on March 13
March 2024 Interactive News Briefs
GKOM council members Zack Sears and Landon McAfee review the presentation for their next connections session. According to McAfee, GKOM council members are assigned a topic to create a presentation on, which is discussed during the first session of SSRT before meeting with freshmen during the second session.
GKOM process applications, prepare for next meeting
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Students battle false information on social media
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Senior Terri Xie draws on a phone during their TCP release period on Feb. 13th, 2023. I usually draw on my phone because its more convenient, said Xie. (Submitted Photo: Terri Xie)
Students, teacher discuss development of AI on art
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy. (Submitted Photo: Cole Terbush)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
Q&A with students in Evening of Show Choir about upcoming performances
Oscars season drama is inevitable with snubs (and not-snubs), but the drama is what makes it fun [opinion]
Despite “Barbie” Oscar snubs, Gosling deserves his nomination, exemplifies humility in Hollywood [opinion]
Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Aden Burke (left), Bryant Burke (middle) and Chase Burke (right), triplets and seniors, discuss their childhood growing up. Aden said the triplets wore different colored shirts as children to differentiate themselves.
Q&A with Aden, Bryant and Chase Burke on experiences being triplets
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review: “Ginny & Georgia” is a dramatic and poorly made emotional rollercoaster–and I loved it anyway [MUSE]
Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: “Priscilla” is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Wordle: March 11
Connections: March 8
Connections: March 7
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: March 3
Connections: March 8
Rising Stars members plan upcoming Theater Day at elementary and middle schools

March 13, 2024

Rising Stars will host Theater Day workshop for elementary school students and middle school students on March 16.

Junior Jack Kennedy said the club plans to include theater and improv games, as well as teach movement, physicality, and technical theater.

“It’s something we haven’t done in a really long time,” he said. “I’m really excited to bring it back.”

Rising Stars sponsor Maggie Cassidy said her main goal is to spread awareness about the high school theater programs.

“There’s choir, band and orchestra, but there are no feeder programs from the elementary or middle schools to theater,” Cassidy said. “Events like Theater Day are ways to hopefully expose kids to our program and show them that theater is fun.”

Anyone is welcome to attend, regardless of involvement in theater.

“[Theater Day] is just a great way to make friends,” Kennedy said. “You get to help kids find their community in high school and be a part of experiences that you can’t really find in other extracurriculars.”

“I want kids to have an avenue where they can come in and learn their craft, play theater games and just have fun,” Cassidy said.

Not only is it a unique experience for the children, Cassidy said, but also the high schoolers, who are able to gain volunteer hours and leadership skills.

“I think this event is a really great tool,” Cassidy said. “Students are going to be the ones leading the workshops and being in charge of the younger kids.”

Kennedy said he will heavily advertise taking theater classes, especially to middle school students that will enter high school soon.

“I really am just hoping [Theater Day] will get people interested in theater and more aware of our shows,” Kennedy said. “Theater’s really helped with my confidence and public speaking, so I hope other kids will get to experience that too.”

