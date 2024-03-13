Rising Stars members plan upcoming Theater Day at elementary and middle schools

Rising Stars will host Theater Day workshop for elementary school students and middle school students on March 16.

Junior Jack Kennedy said the club plans to include theater and improv games, as well as teach movement, physicality, and technical theater.

“It’s something we haven’t done in a really long time,” he said. “I’m really excited to bring it back.”

Rising Stars sponsor Maggie Cassidy said her main goal is to spread awareness about the high school theater programs.

“There’s choir, band and orchestra, but there are no feeder programs from the elementary or middle schools to theater,” Cassidy said. “Events like Theater Day are ways to hopefully expose kids to our program and show them that theater is fun.”

Anyone is welcome to attend, regardless of involvement in theater.

“[Theater Day] is just a great way to make friends,” Kennedy said. “You get to help kids find their community in high school and be a part of experiences that you can’t really find in other extracurriculars.”

“I want kids to have an avenue where they can come in and learn their craft, play theater games and just have fun,” Cassidy said.

Not only is it a unique experience for the children, Cassidy said, but also the high schoolers, who are able to gain volunteer hours and leadership skills.

“I think this event is a really great tool,” Cassidy said. “Students are going to be the ones leading the workshops and being in charge of the younger kids.”

Kennedy said he will heavily advertise taking theater classes, especially to middle school students that will enter high school soon.

“I really am just hoping [Theater Day] will get people interested in theater and more aware of our shows,” Kennedy said. “Theater’s really helped with my confidence and public speaking, so I hope other kids will get to experience that too.”