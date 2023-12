Q&A with Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich, discussing fall break length Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich Why has the school board decided to extend fall break to a week long? Coming off of COVID, the district engaged with a school calendar committee. Previously, the district and the community had not been interested…

Q&A with students, discussing Halloween and Friday the 13th superstitions Senior Gabby Choi Do you have any plans for this Friday the 13th? I think this Friday I’m going to go visit the haunted house in my neighborhood. I’ve done it a couple of times in the past, but I’ve…