Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
As TikTok increasingly allows small artists to go viral over small sound clips, musicians should work to make sure the entire song is up to par
Second languages should be welcomed by society to preserve cultural identity
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Greta Griffin (left), HSTNG secretary and junior, Cocoa Kubo (middle), HSTNG president and junior, and Arya Patel (right), HSTNG treasurer and junior, look over their presentation for the club meeting on Dec. 14. Kubo said, I decided to start the club because I’m really interested in things like true crime as well as just advocating for my community.
Club Spotlight: Help Save the Next Girl
Arabic to be added to course offerings next year, students, department head, weigh in on decision
Brandy Ostojic, CHTV advisor checks in on the students work for their upcoming show. Ostojic said the senior show will be released Dec 8.
CHTV to release their last show for the year
Senior Sandra Yang distributes flyers during the Computer Science Honors Society meeting on Nov. 27th, 2023. The flyers promote our upcoming Hour of Code event, which we will hold during computer science education week, said Yang.
As Computer Science Education Week nears, computer science education continues to adapt and expand
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable. 
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,
Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Spotify Wrapped Q&A
A group take a selfie in one of the tree light arches at the Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 9. The market was a great place to take friends and family for a festive outing and aesthetic pictures.
Christkindlmarkt Photo Gallery
Opposing column: The new Hunger Games movies have better development
Opposing column: The original Hunger Games movies are better than the new one
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: Greys Anatomy is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: Tate McRae’s sophomore album “THINK LATER” shows modest improvement, doesn’t display musical identity [MUSE]
Review: “The Other Zoey” really should have been a Christmas movie [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie accurately captures the essence of the real show because of the fans [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Word Search: December 21
Mini Crossword: December 20
Wordle: December 18
Word Search: December 18
Mini Crossword: December 14
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23

Anthony Pho
December 21, 2023
Lorna Ding

Todd Oliver, Donut 5K Race Director

What is the Donut 5K?

The Donut 5K has a little bit of everything. It started out as a traditional 5K run/walk but over the years different things have been added. With our partnerships with Jack’s Donuts, we have doughnuts available on the course and at the finish line. If people want to take doughnuts while they’re running, great, if they don’t want to, they don’t have to eat them. So there’s that fun experience. It’s become very competitive ever since we added a cash purse and age-group prizes and now it’s one of the most competitive 5Ks of the year. There are people who dress in costumes and have fun with it.

What is the community impact of the Donut 5K?

The event benefits local animal rescues. We have a silent auction and a grab-and-go component where people can pay $20 for a bag. There are thousands of items of clothes in the indoor tennis facility and whatever you can stick into your bag you can keep for $20. These are all things to raise money for the rescues. We chose these animal rescues based on how well they are performing. A lot of them are mom-and-pop owned, and all they want to do is to get dogs adopted and give them good homes. We’ve donated over $50,000 to animal rescues in central Indiana. This year so far we have chosen the Great Pyrenees Rescue and the Anderson Protection League. 

How is the Donut 5K different from other running events?

One difference is that we have a partnership with the Carmel Racquet Club as our start and finish line. We take over half their courts, cover them up and remove the nets so dogs can go inside. Every thing that happens post-race—so the awards, the food, the music, the silent auction, all of that stuff, takes place indoors. We believe we are the only event in the state of Indiana that offers such an indoor post-party.

What does the organization process look like?

Organizing starts four to five months in advance or longer. Basically, the first step is to get city approval by going through the filing and permits so they can look at the temporary road closures and dates. It then goes to the police and street department so they can see if there is any planned construction or projects. After they approve it, it gets announced to the public and advertised. On the back end, all the work is on the component of the event such as contracting vendors. You need people to build the hats, the shirts and deliver the port-a-potties to the right parts of the course. You need somebody to reach out to the volunteer groups to help support the events. All of those things need to be going on at the same time behind the scenes to make it happen for one day.

How has the Donut 5K evolved?

We’ve owned the event for 17 years since 2006. We started in downtown Indianapolis and at the time the event was called The 5Ks of Christmas. We moved it from Indianapolis to the Monon Center. At the Monon Center, we went from around 300 racers to about 1,000 and outgrew the space there. We moved from the Monon Center to the Carmel Racquet Club when we announced our partnership with Jack’s Donuts, and that’s when we changed our name to the 5K.

What was the motivation behind creating the Donut 5K?

People who enjoy physical activity and being active want choices and it’s fun to pull out and be active with other people. There weren’t a lot of holiday runs/walks because once it got so cold many of the event owners just decided they didn’t want to deal with it. We decided to go ahead and have one to serve that need that was unfulfilled.

What are the main groups of people who participate?

In 2021, we conducted a survey where we found that 46% of our 1,800 participants were families. This is about what the national statistics are on holiday runs/walks. People are in town for the holidays and they get their family and friends together and they go out and do this as a fun way to be active and kick off their weekend.

How has the Donut 5K affected the people who participated?

We had a walker come down from Kokomo that sent me a message afterward. She is a military veteran and she said she chose the Donut 5K because she knew it wasn’t super serious because of the doughnuts on the course. It gave her the courage to walk it with her service dog. After that, she had the confidence to participate in other 5K run/walks all because our 5K made her feel welcome. She was really petrified about coming in last place but now she comes every year.

