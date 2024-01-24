Glory and Gold

Review: "Grey's Anatomy" is a true legacy [MUSE] “Grey’s Anatomy” is hands-down my favorite show. I first became intrigued during the summer of 2021, and to this day I still haven’t watched all 19 of its seasons. However, “Grey’s Anatomy” is just not a show, but an emotional…

Mock Trial members meet in teams to prepare for competition Mock Trial met on Nov. 1 after school to discuss future competition plans and will continue to meet on gold days. Rebecca Lee, Mock Trial president and senior, said teams have begun to go over the new Mock Trial case.…