Coca-Cola Everything

Q&A with sophomore Rachel Zhao and junior Grace Nie about ice skating, competing Grace Nie (Junior) What made you start ice skating? I started skating back when I lived in China, I think I was around 7 to 8. It wasn’t serious or anything but I would just go to the rink and…

Athlete Spotlight: Senior Max Winders makes varsity his first year in basketball How did you get into basketball? I started from a really early age, and then I got cut freshman year. Then I pretty much asked (Head Coach Ryan) Osbourne if I could try out again and he said, ‘Yeah,’ and…