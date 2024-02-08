Key Club to continue working on service projects

Carmel Key Club is planning on continuing their service and volunteering projects throughout the school year.

“We’re looking at organizing some really large projects, including a community garden and a senior home casino night our members,” David Jiang, key Club co-president and junior said. “We will be giving out details at our next meeting.”

According to Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward, Key Club will continue to come up with new ideas for their projects. “Our members will collect the new ideas, and we will then try to implement them.”

Jiang said that they are working very similarly to how they did last year.

“We are operating in a very similar way than we did last year, with only a few minor tweaks. Our purpose is going to always be to help and serve people in our community and school. We will continue to plan fun events and measures to promote member retention, but we really just want our club to continue to help people,” Jiang said.