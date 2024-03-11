Choirs prepare for Evening of Show Choir concert

Carmel choirs prepare for the upcoming Evening of Show Choir concert on March 13 and 14. The show for students and staff only will be on March 13, and the general public show will be on March 14. This will take place in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Carmel choirs events page, tickets will be $10-$20.

According to choir director Kathrine Kouns, Accents, Ambassadors, Allegro and New Edition will all perform in the show.

“I am very excited to see how they will all perform,” Kouns said.

Addie Downey, Accents member and sophomore, said that it is a show for the show choirs to perform their competition set one last time.

“It’s exciting that we have one last chance to perform again but it’s also bittersweet, ” said Downey. “We have been working on our set for so long that there’s no feeling of nerves for that performance but mostly just excitement and the feeling of closing that book.”