Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase

Carmel choirs prepare for the upcoming Choral Showcase on Thursday, Feb. 22. The showcase will take place in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Carmel Choirs website for $7

Choir director Kathrine Kouns said all of the choirs will perform. These include Blue & Gold, Counterpoints, Expressions, Greyhound Sound, Rhapsody, Select Sound, and some featured soloists

“I am excited to see everyone’s performances,” said Kouns

According to Sophie Pettee, Expressions member and freshman, the showcase will be a very special event.

“This concert has so many moving songs and inspirational musicians. This concert will absolutely blow everyone away and really heal everyone’s hearts,” said Pettee. “Both of our songs are very motivational and moving, the class is really taking their time to connect with the music.”