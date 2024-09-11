Pinnacle staff to increase price of yearbook to $52 on Sept. 6

The members of Pinnacle staff are set to increase the price of the yearbook to $52 on Sept. 6. Before that date, the price of the 2024-2025 yearbook will be $45. The members of Pinnacle have begun creating content for their first deadline as well.

Pinnacle Advisor, Claire Burke said, “Right now the Pinnacle staff is focusing on creating awareness about the increase in cost as well as creating content in anticipation for their first spread deadline on Sept. 12. We want to make sure that everyone buys a book at a good price. From Sept. 7 to Feb. 28 (yearbooks) will cost $52, so it is better to buy a book sooner.”

Pinnacle Editor in Chief Lina Liu said, “We are excited to start working on the yearbook and creating spreads so that we will be able to have a great final product.”

Burke prepares for the first content deadline. “I am so excited for an amazing year and some amazing content.”





