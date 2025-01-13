Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM

Holiday Spectacular Q&A with students Sophomore Kayla Aba, Choir student in Holiday Spectacular What got you into choir? I’ve sung my whole life. I was doing choir in church, I did choir in elementary school. I kind of took a break during middle school and…

Carmel Choirs to perform at their annual Holiday Spectacular The Holiday Spectacular performances will take place on Dec. 4, 5, 6 and 7. All ten of the school’s choirs will be performing at the choir’s biggest performance of the year. The entire choir department is all hands on deck…