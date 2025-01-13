Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM

Related Posts:
- Holiday Spectacular Q&A with students Sophomore Kayla Aba, Choir student in Holiday Spectacular What got you into choir? I’ve sung my whole life. I was doing choir in church, I did choir in elementary school. I kind of took a break during middle school and…
- Carmel Choirs to perform at their annual Holiday Spectacular The Holiday Spectacular performances will take place on Dec. 4, 5, 6 and 7. All ten of the school’s choirs will be performing at the choir’s biggest performance of the year. The entire choir department is all hands on deck…
- Carmel Clay Schools changed ACE schedule Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) changed the Assessments and Culminating Experiences (ACE) schedule, which occurs from Dec. 16 to 19. This year, all ACEs will happen in the morning instead of the afternoon. Superintendent Michael Beresford said they discussed moving ACE…