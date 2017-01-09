Greyhound Connections Continues Meeting with New Students, Plans for Second Semester

Emily Klingstein outside of her SRT room. Many Greyhound Connections members go to Mr. Stuelpe’s Room (E219) for SRT.

Greyhound Connections plans to have members meet with their assigned new students within the next few weeks.

“It’s nice to always catch up with (the new students), so we just try to check up with them throughout the year,” Emily Klingstein, Greyhound Connections member and senior, said. “It’s nice to see their improvement, how well they fit in, and if they are starting to become part of Carmel High School.”

A larger event that Greyhound Connections often hosts quarterly is the New Student Breakfast. Klingstein said that this event is a possibility for the third quarter.

“(The new students) all just got to come and meet with each other kids in their shoes, and just meet other new people, and then also create that connection between all of us,” Klingstein said.

Also Klingstein says that one of Greyhound Connection’s yearly traditions, Care to Share, was a success.

“Most SRTs only do like one person, or half a person, but it was our goal to raise enough money for two kids,” Klingstein said. “We raised enough money, and went on the Thursday when we were supposed to do it, and got all of our gifts for them, like toys, clothing and shoes. We wrapped it all in SRT and got to give it to them.” Greyhound Connections sponsor Joe Stuelpe said he defers all club decisions to student presidents. By Armaan Goel