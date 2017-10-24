FCA Has next Core Meeting on Oct. 24, Fellowship Meeting Oct. 27

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As usual, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will have their Core meeting on Oct. 24, and their Fellowship meeting Oct. 27.

Although usually the FCA serves donuts on the mornings of their meetings, last Friday they served pancakes, available to all students.

“About once a month-ish or so, we have a pancake breakfast so we all get up super early and come to school and make a bunch of pancakes for everybody,” said senior Darby Roberts, one of several FCA leaders.

The FCA does not simply provide food for students outside the club, it provides for students in the club as well—although instead of simply food, it gives a sense of identity to FCA members.

According to Mary Lynne Halfmann, a co-sponsor of the FCA, “It’s a really nice informal way for students that are Christians to be able to get together—there’s no pressure, it’s just a way for people to come together with this common interest and be able to share ideas, and it kind of helps you get through and it helps you keep a center, and to be able to do that here at school—I think that that’s a nice thing that [the FCA] provides.”