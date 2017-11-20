Academic Super Bowl captains to plan future practices
November 20, 2017
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
According to James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, the club is beginning to hand leadership over to the team captains and allowing them to schedule individual team practices and take more responsibility.
“Now we let the captains take over (in) guiding their individual subject areas and beginning to set up a practice schedule for the remainder of the semester,” Ziegler said.
Furthermore, Aiza Syed, Academic Super Bowl Social Studies team captain and junior, said she is excited for the chance to foster better relationships between group members..
She said, “Academic Super Bowl allows us to be a community and work together to achieve common goal of learning more about certain subjects.”0
