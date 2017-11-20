Academic Super Bowl captains to plan future practices

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, the club is beginning to hand leadership over to the team captains and allowing them to schedule individual team practices and take more responsibility.

“Now we let the captains take over (in) guiding their individual subject areas and beginning to set up a practice schedule for the remainder of the semester,” Ziegler said.

Furthermore, Aiza Syed, Academic Super Bowl Social Studies team captain and junior, said she is excited for the chance to foster better relationships between group members..

She said, “Academic Super Bowl allows us to be a community and work together to achieve common goal of learning more about certain subjects.”