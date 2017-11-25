School board to discuss new policies at November meeting

Close Seniors Nick Schipp and Oti Ogbeide discuss their AP Macroeconomics work. Schipp said the new suicide prevention and awareness policy the board will discuss in November was relevant and possibly beneficial to students. Seniors Nick Schipp and Oti Ogbeide discuss their AP Macroeconomics work. Schipp said the new suicide prevention and awareness policy the board will discuss in November was relevant and possibly beneficial to students.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to school board president Layla Spanenberg, the next school board meeting will be on Nov. 27. Although she said she doesn’t foresee major changes to the curriculum, Spanenberg said the board would discuss new policies at its November meeting.

According to her, the school board will conduct a first reading on Policy 8462, which focuses on child abuse and neglect. Since state law has changed again, the new policy must include more directive language.

During its October meeting, the school board conducted its first reading of Policy 4350 about student suicide awareness and prevention. The board will conduct a second reading in November. Spanenberg said the district was completely rewriting the policy in order to comply with Indiana code.

“In situations like this, the Indiana Department of Education will give recommendations on specific language that we will need to include,” Spanenberg said.

“I think it’s obviously a good idea,” senior Nick Schipp said. “It’s relevant, especially if there’s other suicide prevention (program) is outdated.”

Spanenberg said the board discussed a possible partnership with Ivy Tech to offer new career pathway courses for CHS students at its October meeting and will most likely take action on the program in November. If approved, the partnership would begin next school year.

According to her, there are no new developments regarding Superintendent Nicholas Wahl being placed on paid leave.

“We are still undergoing the review. It was our hope that (the review process) would take a few weeks, so we should be getting some type of information soon,” she said.