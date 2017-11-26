Intramural basketball callout meeting scheduled for December

According to Intramural’s sponsor Mike Meyers, the Intramural basketball callout meeting will take place sometime mid December.

Meyers said that as usual, he will not limit the amount of teams playing.

“If we have 50 groups that want to play, then I will make arrangements. We want as many kids to feel like they are involved and have access to everything Carmel High School has to offer since that is our mission statement,” Meyer said.

Abraham Fiore, intramural basketball player and junior, said he is excited for the upcoming season.

Fiore said, “I’m currently preparing for the upcoming season and I’m devising different gameplans to use with my teammates. I’m also practicing at the Monon Center and working on my shooting and passing.”

According to Fiore, with more teams participating in recent years, teams have had less regular season games, however, he said it allows people to have fun and play in a competitive environment.