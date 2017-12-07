Spanish Club to resume activities in January

According to Sara Martin, Spanish Club sponsor and teacher, there will be no meetings for the rest of the year, but they will resume in 2018. Kate Adinaya, Spanish Club president and senior, said, “For next year, we hope to expand the variety of places, so we’re going to add some museums and maybe some movies.”

In the previous meeting, Adinaya plans for a field trip to Barcelona Tapas in January.

Martin said, “We’re going to go in January, and Barcelona Tapas is downtown Indianapolis, and it’s fun because it’s in the traditional style of Spanish Tapas, which is like a time that people eat together after work or before dinner, a social time in Spain, so the style is like you share a lot of plates. It’s going to be a cool way to get together and hang out.”

Field Trip permission slips and t-shirt order forms should be turned in before winter break.

Adinaya said, “Last year, we went to Barcelona Tapas and it was really fun trying different authentic Spanish tapas. We ordered a lot of tapas for everyone, because they are like small appetizers and are really great for sharing. That was really interesting field trip last year, so I hope that continues this year.”

