Ambassadors preparing for auditions and competitions

Kyle Barker, associate choral director and leader of Ambassadors, said, “Our first competition is (in) a month. I am finally starting to see pieces of the show come together which is really thrilling ,and to see the kids get excited about it is really rewarding. This is the part you live for as a teacher.” According to Barker, with the new year also comes auditions for next year’s choirs.

When asked how a student should prepare for auditions if their goal is Ambassadors, Barker said, “Confidence is a big thing for me. Being well-spoken, poised, ready to go for it and eager. You need to be solid on the vocal things as well. For the dance audition, come with an eager mind ready to learn and whatever happens, don’t show any nerves on your face.”

This time can be stressful for some students who are auditioning for the first time or even students who have done it before. Laney McNamar, member of the Ambassadors leadership team and junior, said, “It seems really nerve wracking but stay calm. They want you to succeed. Come prepared and feeling ready and just relax.” By Emily Carlisle