Club Med to plan next meeting

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin spent time last morning planning her upcoming classes. She said Club Med and the class she teaches, Human Body Systems, are both similar, but that each have their perks.

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin spent time last morning planning her upcoming classes. She said Club Med and the class she teaches, Human Body Systems, are both similar, but that each have their perks.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Club Med leaders plan their next meeting after the success of their last meeting, which occurred Jan. 22 after school. Co-president and senior Kate Adaniya and sponsor Alyssa Mastin are not sure when the next meeting will be or what exactly they will do.

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin said, “The leaders are planning what they are going to do, but have not really discussed it with me. They usually don’t plan things too far ahead because opportunities and conflicts pop up.”

Both Adaniya and Mastin said they are looking forward to the next meeting and said they hope members will enjoy the activities.

Adaniya said, “This meeting we sutured oranges and that was really fun. It was kind of hard because the skin was so tough, but I think the members really enjoyed it.”