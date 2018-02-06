Theater productions to prepare for opening night of “Peter and the Starcatcher”

Maggie Cassidy, director of “Peter and the Starcatcher” and theatre arts teacher, watches members of the cast practice their scenes to ensure it is ready to piece together with the rest of the production. Cassidy said for the most part, the musical is ready for opening night.

Theater productions is currently preparing for opening night of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” The cast will perform this production from Feb. 8 to 10, with showings at 7 p.m. and an additional showing at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Maggie Cassidy, theatre arts teacher and director of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” said the cast is finishing up learning the music and script for the production, and will soon move into developing the technology and set-up of the stage.

“For the most part, we’re ready for opening night. We’re still piecing all of the different scenes together, but we’re getting there,” Cassidy said.

Taylor Emrick, assistant director of “Peter and the Starcatcher” and senior, said she believes this production in particular will appeal to the age demographic of CHS.

“This is the kind of age range where everyone loves Peter Pan, and grew up knowing him,” Emrick said. “And I think it’s really fun that this is the backstory, and you find out why Peter Pan is who he is.”