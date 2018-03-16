TEDx to hold conference on March 24

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

TEDx is hosting its mini-conference on March 24 at the Carmel Clay Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Each speaker at the mini-conference will discuss their take on the mini-conference’s central theme, “In A New Light.”

In regards to the importance of the theme, Allison Hargrove, TEDx sponsor and social studies teacher, said, “The big thing is that everyone is on the same page thematically, even though (the speakers) are talking about different elements of that theme.”

According to Selin Oh, TEDx Speakers Committee Head and junior, as the conference draws nearer, there becomes an increasing amount of work that the club has to accomplish.

Oh said, “Eventually, it does pay off because at the end of the conference, it feels fulfilling. Right now, though, it is just pretty stressful because we have a lot of loose ends to tie up.” By Rhea Acharya.