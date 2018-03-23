Your source for CHS news

HiLite

TechHOUNDS continues competition season

Megan+Singer%2C+Sam+Bruns+and+Laura+Dobie%2C+TechHOUNDS+members+and+seniors%2C+set+up+for+a+meeting.+TechHOUNDS+is+currently+in+the+middle+of+its+competition+season+and+competed+at+Purdue+University+on+Saturday%2C+March+31.%E2%80%8B
Megan Singer, Sam Bruns and Laura Dobie, TechHOUNDS members and seniors, set up for a meeting. TechHOUNDS is currently in the middle of its competition season and competed at Purdue University on Saturday, March 31.​

Megan Singer, Sam Bruns and Laura Dobie, TechHOUNDS members and seniors, set up for a meeting. TechHOUNDS is currently in the middle of its competition season and competed at Purdue University on Saturday, March 31.​

Megan Singer, Sam Bruns and Laura Dobie, TechHOUNDS members and seniors, set up for a meeting. TechHOUNDS is currently in the middle of its competition season and competed at Purdue University on Saturday, March 31.​

Emily Worrell
April 1, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






TechHOUNDS continued their competition season on Saturday, March 31 with a competition at Purdue University. After winning their last competition, TechHOUNDS members are hoping their streak continues, according to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior.

“If we win at these competitions, we move on to the District Championship, and if we win at the District Championship, we move on to the World Championship, so these are just the starting points of where our competitions are going to be coming from,” Dobie said.

Teacher mentor Zachary Bonewit said the TechHOUNDS competition season will continue until the end of April if the team makes it to the World Championship.

“Hopefully, we can qualify to go to Detroit for the World Championship,” Bonewit said. “There will be teams from around the world there.”

0

Related Posts:

  • TechHOUNDS improves robot for future competitions After placing 26th at their first competition, TechHOUNDS members will focus on making improvements to their robot before competing again. According to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, the next TechHOUNDS competition is in late March, giving members plenty of…
  • TechHOUNDS concludes build season, finishes robot This Friday, Feb. 16, marks the end of TechHOUNDS build season, in which members have six weeks to build a robot. According to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, the club will meet every day this week in order to…
  • TechHOUNDS kicks off build season After the announcement of the  For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (F.I.R.S.T.) Robotics game, TechHOUNDS is in week three of its six-week build season, in which club members will create a robot capable of completing the game’s objective.…
  • Ment(or) To Be: CLC implements new mentoring program for students This year, the Carmel Learning Center (CLC), an alternative education service, has created a new mentoring program for its students according to Kelly Douglas, an alternative education teacher at the CLC. Douglas said, “We’re using funds we received from a Carmel…
  • Alone in the Crowd: Q&A with junior Jordan Barker and director of counseling Rachel Cole Director of Counseling Rachel Cole Will you tell me a little bit about the Culture of Care week? We’re still planning, and fine-tuning some things, but we are planning a kindness matters activity for all staff and students. Our main…
  • CHS baseball players, coaches discuss game plan for the 2018 season After earning a 23-3 record and  being named the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC) champions during the 2017 season, the CHS baseball team has a new focus for the 2018 season. Fifteen seniors from last year’s team have graduated and left…

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.