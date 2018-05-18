The World Cup

Cashing in on Cold Brew: Coffee shops, both big, small, take consumers along with them as they raise prices. These days, a four or five dollar cup of coffee has become commonplace across most of America. I myself am guilty of making frequent Starbucks runs and stops at local coffee shops where I find myself paying an arm and…

Convenient or Creepy? : With technology innovations, students should consider the privacy implications of the… Tech companies try their hardest to further integrate technology into our lives. Not only do companies have access to a device we carry around everywhere—our phones—the current push for an “internet of things,” the interconnection via the internet of computing…

TechHOUNDS continues competition season TechHOUNDS continued their competition season on Saturday, March 31 with a competition at Purdue University. After winning their last competition, TechHOUNDS members are hoping their streak continues, according to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior. “If we win at these…

The Future Is Female Bryn Walker, vice president of CHS Democrats Club and senior, said she strongly believes in equality for all; however, although she said she thinks society has made progress in addressing discrimination, she said there is still a lot more to be…

Broadcasting into the future: CHTV, WHJE students reflect on potential impact of proposed budget cuts for… Radio transmissions have been around since the late 19th century, starting in 1894 with “wireless” transmissions of Guglielmo Marconi and his telegraphy system. In 1912, Marconi opened the world’s first radio factory, and in 1920, a station in Detroit broadcast…