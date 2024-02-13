Life of the Mardi

Related Posts:
- Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE] “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is objectively a good book; after all, it has a 4.34 rating on Goodreads with over 543,000 ratings and was also the 2015 Goodreads Nominee for Best Fiction. However, “A Little Life” isn’t just…
- Q&A with students over Spotify Wrapped Senior Pragathi Arunkumar How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life? I use it every day, like in the car, at school or in between. I use it all the time; it’s always either in my Airpods, or…
- Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics When sophomore Solomon Seif took his first-ever ancestry test using 23&Me, he said he wasn’t remotely surprised by the results. He comes from a family that values traditions and family stories, and Seif said he knew the composition of his…