Rock & Roll & School: “School of Rock” shows how fun and education can be intertwined [Reel Talk]

“School of Rock” is a must-see for everyone simply because it makes you remember how it felt to be a kid. I know, I know, not everyone wanted to rock out as a kid, but everyone had that special something for which they were passionate. Whether it was sports or dancing or singing the charismatic performance by Jack Black, as fake substitute teacher Dewey Finn, rekindles that joy. Moreover, his transformation from immature rock flop to channeled passionate rock teacher is representative of how to keep the fire burning even as you grow up. Most importantly it made me excited for school, albeit for a school where they play music all day, but progress nonetheless. The students were able to have the times of their lives while still learning valuable knowledge from how to manage a band to constructing a professional grade light show to rockin’ out like Jimi Hendrix.

While the movie is obviously a childish comedy it is more complex than one might assume. It’s an insight into the metamorphosis of Jack Black from man-child to an enthusiastic teacher, it’s a plea to children to follow their dreams, it’s a vision into a classroom where combining learning and fun is encouraged. Furthermore, it serves as an eye-opening perspective into how a healthy student-teacher relationship can help both parties grow and reach new and incredible heights.

Also, did I mention it’s funny? Like really, really funny. I mean teaching kids to “stick it to the man” is comedic gold. Placing a relative child, Black, in charge of the elite professional students of Horace Green elementary was bound to produce some laughs, but the superb acting elevates the movie into the upper echelon of hilarity. As such, regardless of age or interest, “School of Rock” is practically guaranteed to generate some chuckles and make you reconcile with past dreams and passions.

