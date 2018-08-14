Health center starts the school year back up and welcomes students with health related needs

RN Kandyce Hardie looks through paperwork information on her computer. Hardie got early paperwork out of the way while no students were requesting her help.

RN Kandyce Hardie looks through paperwork information on her computer. Hardie got early paperwork out of the way while no students were requesting her help.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The health center continues to provide a healthy place for students as RN Kandyce Hardie already carries a full plate for the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. Hardie said the health center is multitasking finishing the start of the school paperwork, as well as helping the large number of students who have already came to the health center with illnesses.

Hardie said via email, “We have already encountered a moderate numbers of students with a viral cold, causing head and nasal congestion, sore throat, coughing, etc. I would anticipate that these illness will continue to rise in numbers as students are attending school and spending more time together.”

Junior Maya Phipps said, “I began school with a cold and I definitely feel being around so many classmates who also had a bit of a cold made it harder for me to get better.”

Hardie said, “This is just a quick reminder to students – please continue to practice good hand-washing and get plenty of sleep! It really does make a difference and will help you to remain healthy in the days ahead and throughout cold and flu season this fall and winter! We are always here if you need us.”

By Marissa Ryan