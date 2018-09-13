NHS members earn group hours and prep for Ghost and Goblins run

(From left to right) NHS officers Rylann Moffitt, Josh Schumann, Jessica Konrad and Patrick Campbell discuss plans for volunteer hours for the Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k with NHS sponsor Michelle Skidmore. Skidmore suggested that the officers appoint committee chairs for planning the event to prevent the officers from becoming overwhelmed with putting the run/walk together as well as starting NHS tutoring and meeting with members of the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF).

Toward the end of the summer and the start of the school year, NHS members have had a few opportunities to earn group hours. So far, members have been able to volunteer at registration and the open house for parents on Aug. 30 with more opportunities to come.

“Soon, we’re going to get tutoring going,” NHS president Joshua (Josh) Schumann said. “Late start tutoring and SRT tutoring for group hour opportunities, but that doesn’t start for another week or so. It’s going to start in September.”

NHS officers started to plan for the Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k, a run/walk presented by the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF) on Oct. 27. The event will also provide group hour opportunities for NHS members.

The NHS officers will possibly be appointing members as committee chairs to help make the event run efficiently and provide more group hours. Members who are appointed as committee chairs will be given a predetermined set of group hours.

“So the chair will get a predetermined amount of hours because their job is to organize promotional events for this school,” NHS sponsor Michelle Skidmore said. “So they don’t have to participate in them, they’re organizing them. And then our membership body participates.” By Kassandra Darnell