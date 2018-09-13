NHS members earn group hours and prep for Ghost and Goblins run
September 16, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Toward the end of the summer and the start of the school year, NHS members have had a few opportunities to earn group hours. So far, members have been able to volunteer at registration and the open house for parents on Aug. 30 with more opportunities to come.
“Soon, we’re going to get tutoring going,” NHS president Joshua (Josh) Schumann said. “Late start tutoring and SRT tutoring for group hour opportunities, but that doesn’t start for another week or so. It’s going to start in September.”
NHS officers started to plan for the Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k, a run/walk presented by the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF) on Oct. 27. The event will also provide group hour opportunities for NHS members.
The NHS officers will possibly be appointing members as committee chairs to help make the event run efficiently and provide more group hours. Members who are appointed as committee chairs will be given a predetermined set of group hours.
“So the chair will get a predetermined amount of hours because their job is to organize promotional events for this school,” NHS sponsor Michelle Skidmore said. “So they don’t have to participate in them, they’re organizing them. And then our membership body participates.” By Kassandra Darnell0
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.