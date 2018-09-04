Charisma dance team begins new season
September 3, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The fall 2018 dance season is officially underway for the Charisma dance team as they work to perform for the first time this season.
“We started on the first day of school,” junior and dancer Maddy Massa said. “So far, we have finished teaching one of the dances and we have three total.”
Massa is a third year member of the team.
Junior and first year member Avery Iverson said she is looking forward to a great season with the team. Iverson dances competitively outside of the school team.
“We scheduled our performances for this year,” Iverson said. “I am very excited for what we will perform this season.”
Head Coach, Sarah Wolff, coaches the girls three times a week to prepare for upcoming performances. The team practices every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for two hours in order to perfect their dances.
“We perform during home men’s and girl’s soccer games, and the homecoming pep session,” Wolff said.
To be a member of the dance team, a certain level of qualifications are to be met in order to make the roster.
“To be part of Charisma, you need a double turn, basic leap, hip hop moves and flexibility skills such as a kick and the splits,” said Wolff.
This year, there are 22 girls on the team.
The team officially begins their season by dancing today during halftime at the girl’s varsity soccer game. By Hannah Gretz0
About the Writer
Hannah Gretz, Social Media Editor
Hi! I’m Hannah Gretz and I am one of HiLite’s five Social Media Editors this year! Additionally, I am a second year reporter for Entertainment but enjoy many different aspects of journalism such as column writing and speak-ups for other sections. When I am not expressing my journalistic side, you can find me out running,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.