Charisma dance team begins new season

Juniors and dancers Lexi Dungey (left) and Maddy Massa (right) have lunch together as team members. The girls try to balance school, dance and socialization. “When we are together outside of practice, we bond in ways that benefit our sportsmanship and time together on the team,” Massa said.

The fall 2018 dance season is officially underway for the Charisma dance team as they work to perform for the first time this season.

“We started on the first day of school,” junior and dancer Maddy Massa said. “So far, we have finished teaching one of the dances and we have three total.”

Massa is a third year member of the team.

Junior and first year member Avery Iverson said she is looking forward to a great season with the team. Iverson dances competitively outside of the school team.

“We scheduled our performances for this year,” Iverson said. “I am very excited for what we will perform this season.”

Head Coach, Sarah Wolff, coaches the girls three times a week to prepare for upcoming performances. The team practices every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for two hours in order to perfect their dances.

“We perform during home men’s and girl’s soccer games, and the homecoming pep session,” Wolff said.

To be a member of the dance team, a certain level of qualifications are to be met in order to make the roster.

“To be part of Charisma, you need a double turn, basic leap, hip hop moves and flexibility skills such as a kick and the splits,” said Wolff.

This year, there are 22 girls on the team.

The team officially begins their season by dancing today during halftime at the girl’s varsity soccer game. By Hannah Gretz