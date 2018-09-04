Speech team call-out meeting scheduled for Sept. 6

Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, works on a powerpoint for the speech team call-out meeting. Wang began her high school speech team career just last year and said she loved the environment within this club. She said “[Speech team] is a nice place to get out of your shell because, generally, people are really nice. It’s also a really great place to learn life skills because no matter what you’re going into, you’re going to have to stand up and speak.”

Speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner said the call-out meeting for this year’s speech team will be on Sept. 6 in room E149.

Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore, said practice will begin one or two weeks after the meeting is held and they will continue to practice on a biweekly schedule until their first competition.

Wang is helping to organize the call-out meeting and she said she hopes people will come, especially students from her middle school that she used to compete with. By Isabella White