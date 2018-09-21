Art Club takes steps in this year’s community service goals with soap making workshop

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Art Club is hosting a soap making workshop this upcoming Thursday, September 27, where students will hand make and package soaps to give to philanthropic institutions and to serve as a supply base for future fundraising events. According to Jennifer Bubp, Art Club sponsor, the club generally conducts their Thursday meetings by dividing members into small groups and appointing projects, aimed at supporting the fundraising of nonprofit organizations, with various artistic techniques.

“My hope is that Art Club is a chance for students to see that their passion for art can serve people. They can use their talents for something bigger than themselves,” she said.

Emily Ruthrauff, Art Club president and senior, says the motives of art club have fluctuated with the consideration of desires to help the community and the interests of members. “During my sophomore year, the club was getting introduced and was just getting organized. Later on, we had the fundraiser with the CHS art gallery in the freshman center with members’ artwork, which we sold to raise money for supplies,” she said. Ruthrauff added that as the club progressed, there were more opportunities to help the community. By Valliei Chandrakumar