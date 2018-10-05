Team Advances to Regional meet on Oct. 13

Senior Calvin Bates crosses the finish line at the Sectional meet on Oct. 6. He placed second and the team placed first overall.

Senior Calvin Bates crosses the finish line at the Sectional meet on Oct. 6. He placed second and the team placed first overall.

The men’s cross-country team won the Sectional meet advancing to the Regional meet at the White River Elementary School course.

These upcoming meets are only run by those on the tournament roster. Head Coach Colin Altevogt explained the system, “There are 12 names on the tournament roster and any of those guys are eligible to compete. We can only run 7 guys in each meet, and the top 7 best will run at Semi-State and State.”

According to varsity runner and junior Grant Moon the 7 runners for the Regional meet have yet to be decided.

Moon also described the expectations for the Regional meet, “Regionals will bring in another team who could compete for the state title and we’re going to race like we always have and try to get the win on Saturday.”