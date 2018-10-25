Graphic Perspective: Academic Dishonesty

Academic Super Bowl to select new team captains With their call-out meeting concluded, the Academic Super Bowl plans to take the next step in their season by electing new team captains for the 2018-19 season. Matthew Dillon, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said the club…

Cultivating an (Agri)culture: Chief Academic Officer Keith Marsh discusses new school for agriculture for… Indiana Agriculture and Technology School opened July 30. It has an online course and physical learning at a Monroe County farm targeted towards students in grades 7-12. It’s coursework is eligible for Core 40, Core 40 with Academic Honors and…

Unplugged Academics It’s the passing period between SRT and period G3 and students shuffle into Laura King’s German IV class. As they enter, many are quick to pull out a smartphone, bouncing between apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Reddit. However, as junior…

A Worldwide Student: How students study in different countries For me, the thought of going to school in a foreign country is an opportunity to challenge your perspective of different cultures around the world. Therefore, when I went to Thailand on vacation, I was intrigued by how international students…

Homecoming Past and Present: Students, staff discuss how Homecoming has changed over time, impacted on school spirit With the football team in buses, the homecoming court in convertibles, senators in firetrucks and the marching band leading the way, Kathleen Overbeck, teacher and former CHS student, would spend part of her day as a student watching the homecoming…