Color guard trains for ISSMA, Grand Nationals competitions in November

A guard member guides her flag during the BOA Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 21. Guard director Rosie Queen said the team will compete at the stadium six times over the duration of the season.

Color guard will accompany the marching band in their performance at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Semi-State contest on Oct. 27.

According to color guard director Rosie Queen, the team is well-prepared for the competition.

“The guard is doing great so far this season…we are now working on refining our show and getting our consistency there,” Queen said via email.

In addition to ISSMA, the color guard is preparing for the Bands of America (BOA) Grand Nationals, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 8-10.

Emma Clifford, guard member and sophomore, said the competition will show the talent of the team.

“Hundreds of bands try to even make it to Grand Nationals…only the top bands make it to finals,” Clifford said. “You have to go through prelims and semifinals making each performance better than the last and still wonder if you will make it to finals that year.”

Queen said, “Our goal is to perform at the highest level we can over the next four weeks.” By Michelle Lu

